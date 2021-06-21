‘Buhari Must Go’ Protesters Set Bonfires On Abuja Airport Road On Monday

Published:





Some protesters lit bonfires on the Umaru Yar’Adua Way, Abuja, on Monday morning, preventing smooth flow of traffic.





The road leads to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the nation’s capital.





The protesters, who were chanting, ‘Buhari Must Go’, wielded different placards.





Motorists slowed down to avoid running into the fire which was set up right in the middle of the road.





The last time a similar protest held in the nation’s capital was on June 12 and many of the protesters were arrested.





Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, later shared videos and pictures of the protesters on social media.





Source : Daily Trust

Share This