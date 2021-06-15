Buhari Has Surpassed PDP'S Achievements In South East....Gov David Umahi

Published:





Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi said President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much for the South East when compared to what the PDP did in its entire 16 years in office.

This was what he said on Channels TV Politics Today on Monday night

“The insecurity that they used against APC is a seed that was sown in 16 years of PDP administration and so it started germinating, bearing fruit at the time they were still in power.”





“That is why we are suffering now and that is why Mr president is doing everything to solve it.





“Mr president has done more projects in the south-east, than we had in 16 years of PDP.”





