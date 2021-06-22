Buhari Appoints Ben Ayade's Ex Commissioner As EFCC Secretary

Published:

President Buhari has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for a tenure of five years.

He was a former Commissioner in the cabinet of Cross State Governor, Ben Ayade

Also appointed as Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).





These appointments are in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.





The President has directed the forwarding of the names to the Senate for confirmation.

