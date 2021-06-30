British Govt Speaks On Arrest Of IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu

Published:

The British High Commission says Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was not arrested in the UK.The fugitive leader of the outlawed group was arrested on Sunday, according to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.Malami had said Kanu was arrested through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services.However, he neither gave details of the operation nor stated where Kanu was arrested.Since the IPOB leader was known to have stayed in the UK after he fled Nigeria, many had concluded that he was arrested in Britain.Kanu is a dual citizen of Britain and Nigeria.But Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, said that Kanu was not picked up in the UK.“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes,” the online newspaper quoted him to have said.After Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave an order for Kanu to be remanded in custody until July 26, 2021, the IPOB leader told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.Nyako had granted Kanu bail on health grounds in 2017.The judge had barred the IPOB leader from granting press interview while on bail.The judge also gave a stern warning to the defendant not to participate in any rally or be found in a crowd of more than 10 persons.But Kanu flouted all the bail conditions and eventually fled abroad, from where he incited his followers.

