Breaking: TB Joshua’s Wife Appointed New Leader Of SCOAN

The wife of TB Joshua identified as Evelyn Joshua, has been appointed as the new leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Following her husband' s denise, SCOAN church elders met and appointed Evelyn as TB Joshua' s successor as there was no succession plan for the church, according to media reports.

Someone must take charge immediately and lead as in giving spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial efforts went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away, ' ' a top aide revealed.

Pastor TB Joshua died suddenly on June 5, 2021, at age 57.He was a Nigerian pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The charismatic preacher and televangelist was showered with praises by his followers as a " true man of God" and a philanthropist who fed the poor, gave electricity, educational scholarships, emergency relief, and employed young people in his football club.

TB Joshua founded his ministry in the year 1987. It became a household name in most African countries due to the live broadcasts of his church services.

His live broadcasts were viewed by millions of his congregants on Emmanuel TV and other online platforms.

He had more than five million followers on social media, with more than 15, 000 people patronizing his services weekly.

TB Joshua greatly transformed African Pentecostalism into a transnational global movement with branches in Austria, Ghana, the UK, SA, Gabon, and Greece.

He also garnered for himself a great deal of criticism. His critics dismissed him as a " fake prophet" and a proponent of the " health and wealth" gospel which takes advantage of his followers trapped in poverty.

TB Joshua is set to be buried on July 9, on the premises of his church located in Lagos State. The Synagogue is going to host a week- long church service from July 5 to 11 so as to honour Prophet TB Joshua' s life and legacy

An official statement to the new appointment has not been issued by the Church

