Hundred of passengers on Abuja/Kaduna train are currently stranded in Dutse, Kaduna, as the train developed faults few minutes into the journey.

Passengers disembarked from the train and were seen discussing with no help coming their way in the Bush.

This is not the first passengers on the Abuja Kaduna bound train have experienced such incident.

Recently, the air condition of another Lagos Ibadan bound train packed up mid way causing a lot of discomfort on the passengers







