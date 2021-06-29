Breaking News…. FG Apprehends IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu ( Pictures )

Published:

The Federal Government has apprehended Nnamdi Kanu, acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who has been on the run after jumping bail.





The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami announced this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Full details

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), who made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, revealed that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.





He said the arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol.





Malami further disclosed that Kanu would be taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.





