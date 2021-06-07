Breaking : I Did Not Issue Any Statement On My Husband's Death..Ignore Fake News...Mrs T B Joshua

Published:

The wife of the founder of Synagogue of All Nations Ministry Mrs Evelyn Joshua has denied issuing any statement on the death of her husband .

Several conventional and online mediums have published a story purportedly attributed to the wife of the late man of God Pastor T B Joshua

According to the report, Evelyn took to her official Twitter handle, @Mama_Evelyn, and wrote a short message.

She said, “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen. It is always heart-breaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”

But while speaking exclusively to CKN News this Monday, a very close associate of Mrs Joshua who has her mandate to speak to us said ,she has not uttered a word since the death of her husband .

She attributed the so called Twitter handle as fake .

They also issued this short rebuttal

"Mrs. Evelyn TB.Joshua, wife of late Pastor TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, does not have or operate any social media handle or account.

She has never owned or operated one. Kindly disregard any of such handles and accounts purportedly from her and have nothing to do with them as their activities do not represent her or her family's.

The underlisted Twitter handle and Facebook accounts (and any other) are owned and operated by fraudsters.

1). @Mama_Evelyn

2). Prophetess Evelyn Joshua

3). Prophetess Evelyn Joshua Breakthrough Prayer

4). Evelyn Balogun Joshua Page

5). Rev. Evelyn T.B. Joshua

6). Prophetess Evelyn Balogun Joshua Prayer Room

7). Prophetess Evelyn Joshua Prayer Ministry"

The source stated that Mrs Evelyn Joshua is still in shock and quietly mourning her late husband .

