Breaking: Five " Unknown Gunmen " Terrorizing Imo Gunned Down While Trying To Attack Police HQ ( Video: Viewers Discretion Adviced)

Five hoodlums operating as “unknown gunmen” on Sunday morning were killed when they attempted to attack the Imo police headquarters.

The Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, stated this in Owerri, as part of the ongoing operation to apprehend the hoodlums who were trying to escape.





According to the police, “The number of hoodlums killed now 5 and 4 Ak47 rifles stolen from the Police during a recent attack on our Police Station were recovered.

“Hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the Police Headquarters this morning but suffered a huge defeat.”

“They made effort to access the Police Headquarters through Works Layout around Alvan Nursery and Primary School but were vehemently repelled. They came in a white Hummer bus,” Police said.





