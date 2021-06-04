Breaking :FG Suspends Twitter's Operations In Nigeria

Published:

The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.





The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.





Segun Adeyemi

Special Assistant To The President (Media)

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

4 June 2021

