Breaking : Euro Match Suspended As Superstar Christain Eriksen Collapsed On The Field Of Play ( Pictures)

UEFA havr announced that today's Denmark-Finland match has been suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match

The Inter Milan and former Tottenham Hotspur star collapsed few minutes into the Euro game with Finland in front of home crowd and all attempt to revive him on the field failed .

The incident left most of his mates crying

No word yet on his State of health

All thoughts and prayers with Christian Eriksen 🙏

He has been revived





UEFA official statement. 🙏🏻🇩🇰





“Following the medical emergency for Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised”.





WE HOPE 🙏🏻❤️ #prayforEriksen

