Breaking : Church Confirms Death Of Pastor T B Joshua

The founder of Synagogue Of All Nations Ministry Pastor Temitope Joshua has been confirmed

The death of the highly influential man of God which has been circulating on social media for some hours was finally confirmed by his Ministry which released this press statement.

He would have been 58 on 12th June 2021

A top member of the Church who spoke with CKN News on condition of anonymity disclosed that he died in his sleep.

His body has been deposited at the morgue of Isolo General Hospital





PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021

“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7.

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

God has taken His servant home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for, and died for.

As he says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.

He leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers, and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.

Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.”

One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.





–SCOAN





