Published:

PRESIDENT BUHARI OFF TO LONDON FRIDAY FOR MEDICAL FOLLOW-UP

President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President





(Media and Publicity)





June 24, 2021

Share This