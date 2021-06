Published:

A lady by name Micky has been apprehended with the severed penis of a man.

The lady confessed to have cut off the penis of her boyfriend for cheating on her.

According to her she had warned her boyfriend in the past to stop cheating on her to no avail

She decided to do the unimaginable by severing his penis

The incident was captured on a trending video

It is not known if the victim survived the cut

Video

CKN News could not also ascertain if she has been arrested by the Police

Share This