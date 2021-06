Published:

This death of Barrister Oreye Livingstone Udo (MD/CEO of Peace Hotels) has been announced

Barrister Oreye CKN News learnt was diagnosed of cancer in 2015, he fought it and then recovered, he had similar complications earlier (in march) this year then lost his life on the 5th of June, 2021.

Until his death Barrister Oroye had a running battle with AMCON over an attempt to take over his companies

His will be buried in his hometown in Edo State this month

