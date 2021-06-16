Baba Ijesha Remanded Again In Prison ( Pitiable Pictures)

Published:

Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has been denied bail by a magistrate’s court in Lagos State.

The actor has been in detention since April when was arrested for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old girl.

Although he was granted bail in May, he remained in police custody over his inability to fulfil the bail conditions.





During the trial on Wednesday, Kayode Olabiran, his counsel, prayed the court to release him based on his deteriorating health condition.

But in his ruling, P. E Nwaka, the magistrate, held that the court cannot grant the actor bail because the matter is beyond its jurisdiction.

The judge also explained that the case had already been filed before the High Court.

Police prosecutor, Yetunde Cardoso, said the matter is now beyond the police.





“Mr Olanrewaju was actually granted bail during the JUSUN strike and based on the conditions given, he couldn’t meet them and he was properly charged today (Wednesday).”

“Just like the court stated, the case has already been filed before the high court and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) of Lagos State Ministry of Justice has taken over the matter from the police.

“So presently, we have handed over to the DPP so the case is before them (DPP). It has nothing to do with the police anymore, it’s now left for the DPP to handle it,” she said.





