Assailants Kill Popular Radio Presenter, POS Operator In Ibadan

Popular Ibadan radio presenter, Titus Badejo has been killed by some suspected assailants.





Badejo, a former presenter with Naija FM Ibadan, was murdered on Saturday, outside Club 407 in the Oluyole area of Ibadan at about 11:30 pm.





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident on Sunday.





The PPRO said that investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend the assailants.





“At about 0730hrs, Sunday 20th June 2021, One Damilola Afolabi ‘m’, Manager, at Club 407,Oluyole Ibadan, reported at the Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, one Titus Badejo, Journalist and freelance disc jockey with the club, was shot outside the club’s premises by unknown assailants.





“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants. Verifiable updates would be provided soonest", Osifeso said.





It was gathered that the deceased, popularly called ‘Ejanla”, meaning ”Big fish” in English, had been at the club with friends since 9.00pm.





“When he was leaving with his friends in his car around 11:30pm, two masked men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped his car, wielding a gun and asked all of them to lie down.





“He was the only one shot by the gunmen, who left immediately without taking anything or touching the other occupants of the car”, a source, said.





His corpse had since been deposited at the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital, Ring road, Ibadan.

His death is coming barely 48 hours after another young man by name Biodun was shot dead along Akala Way ,Elebu by armed men.

Biodun according to what CKN News runs some POS units in the area.

He withdrew some cash from one of the banks at Challenge area and was on his way to hand over the cash when the gunmen accosted him near his office beside DSTV office on Alao Akala road and shot him dead

