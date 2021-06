Published:

The Nigerian Army has appointed Brigadier General O. Nwachukwu as its new spokesman.

He replaces Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

This came just as Major General C.G. Musa was appointed as the new Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai North-East Region.

General Musa takes over from the current Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, who became the head of the Nigerian Army following the death of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru in a plane crash in Kaduna recently.

Share This