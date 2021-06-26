APC Committee Suspends Godswill Akpabio

Published:

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Support Committee has suspended its National Coordinator, Senator Godswill Akpabio over what it describes as poor leadership.

The committee is an umbrella body of President Buhari support groups.

It had a mandate to galvanise support for President Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

Addressing journalists after a meeting of the group’s National Executive Committee in Abuja on Saturday, spokesperson Kailani Muhamad said the group decided to suspend Senator Akpabio because he abandoned the organisation after his ministerial appointment.

Senator Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state Governor, is the current Minister of Niger-Delta

He was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2019.





