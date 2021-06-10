Actor Baba Suwe, Others Get N500m Compensation From Sanwo-Olu

Published:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu today presented N500 million compensation to popular Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, known as Baba Suwe and several others whose properties were demolished in Ikorodu to pave way for ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe Road expansion project.

Sanwo-Olu presented the cheques to those affected at the official unveiling of the newly upgraded Ijede Road.

The total sum of money paid as compensation by the state government was N500 million.

Baba Suwe got N3. 1 million as compensation for his demolished property while Malok Petrol Station got N100 million, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36 million, Igbe Central Mosque Degolu Junction got N8 million, among others.

The project commissioning was the first phase of upgraded Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe), which was 6. 05km.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the commissioning of the road said it was a promise fulfilled.

