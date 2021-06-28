Abia University Student Allegedly Jumped To Death After Hard Drugs Intake

Published:

An unnamed 400 level student of Abia State University has allegedly jumped to his death ,after an intake of hard drugs.

One Omoyeni Abiodun posted this on his Facebook page on the incident

"A 400 level optometry student of Abia State University Uturu jumped down from a 3 storey building and died at the spot yesterday evening.

Report has it that the deceased student took a hard drug known as Colorado and couldn't "contain it".





His friends locked him inside the room and went in search of garri to help him come back to his senses. But he went through the balcony, thinking that he was on the ground floor, jumped down from a 3 storey building (favor lodge) and died immediately.

Please let us continue to teach our children to say no to #harddrugs# "

