48 Hours After Lifting Ban, UAE Imposes Another Flight Ban On Flights From Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates has again suspended flights to and from Nigeria.

The decision came about 48 hours after the initial ban was lifted.

Emirates Airlines announced the reversal of the decision in a statement on Monday.

In a letter to passengers, the airline said: “We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.





“Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”





Emirates’ also said flights from South Africa would remain suspended until July 6 in line with government’s directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE.

It stated: “Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK7 63, but outbound passenger services on EK 764 remain suspended.

“Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.”

The airline had on Saturday announced that it would be resuming flight operations in Nigeria from June 23.

This followed the announcement by the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management that there would be a resumption of flights to and from Nigeria on Saturday after several months of a ban in line with the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

In the statement released via the UAE government official website, travel protocols were also provided for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India.

In the statement, Nigerian passengers were required to “present a negative test result for a PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.”

It said: “The negative PCR test certificate should carry a QR Code and the test must have been conducted by labs approved by the Nigerian Government. Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.”

