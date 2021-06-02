35 Year Female Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With 17 Year Old Student

Published:

A 35-year-old female teacher, Abby Dibbs, has been arrested for having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student at her home in Wisconsin, United States.

A statement from the Portage Police Department said the school district contacted authorities last Wednesday after they learned about the alleged relationship from another student.

A police report obtained by WAOW-TV alleges that Dibbs began to have sex with the 17-year-old student this spring.

Dibbs allegedly admitted the student arrived at her home on May 21 and May 22, and she had sexual intercourse with him multiple times on both days.

“Dibbs admitted that this past weekend, she and the victim had discussed how they felt about each other and how there were lines that they could not cross,” Portage PD Sgt. Max Jenatscheck wrote in the police report. “Dibbs admitted that these lines were then crossed.”

When police interviewed the teen, he allegedly claimed to be in love with Dibbs. The criminal complaint alleges the teen was upset that someone “snitched” on his relationship with Dibbs.

In a statement, district administrator Joshua Sween wrote that Dibbs was no longer employed by the district.

“We feel confident that the high school and all district buildings are safe and secure for all students and staff,” Sween said in the statement.

“We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter.”

However, Dibbs has been released on a $3,500 cash bond and has not yet entered a plea in the case, as it is unclear if she has an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. If she is convicted, Dibbs faces up to 12 years in prison.

