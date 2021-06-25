Thursday, 24 June 2021

25 Years After Atlanta Olympics Gold Medal, Sanwo-Olu Rewards Chioma Ajunwa With A House ( Video)

Published: June 24, 2021


 Twenty years after winning Nigeria's first and only individual Olympics medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in USA  Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu today honored Policewoman Chioma Ajunwa Opara with a three bedroom flat apartment. 

The Governor who handed Chioma a key to the flat located at Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate at Iporin Lagos said it is a way of showing appreciation for the honors she brought Nigeria 

Chioma Ajunwa won gold medal in Long Jump at the event 

Video of the presentation 




