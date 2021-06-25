25 Years After Atlanta Olympics Gold Medal, Sanwo-Olu Rewards Chioma Ajunwa With A House ( Video)

Published:

Twenty years after winning Nigeria's first and only individual Olympics medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in USA Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu today honored Policewoman Chioma Ajunwa Opara with a three bedroom flat apartment.

The Governor who handed Chioma a key to the flat located at Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate at Iporin Lagos said it is a way of showing appreciation for the honors she brought Nigeria

Chioma Ajunwa won gold medal in Long Jump at the event

Video of the presentation





