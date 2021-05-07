You Can’t Get Presidency By Threatening Secession, El-Rufai Tells Igbo

Published:

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, says although he believes the South should produce the next President, the people of the South-East must note that they cannot get the Presidential seat by threatening others with secession.

El-Rufai further stated that politics has to do with negotiations and convincing others why they should vote for you.

He, therefore, stated that the Igbo would need to adopt this approach if they want their son to succeed the current President.

Responding to a question on why the South-East is being denied the Presidency, el-Rufai responded, “I don’t think anyone has stopped the South-East from going for the Presidency.

But you see, you cannot get the Presidency of Nigeria by threats or by shouting victimhood. This is a political process and you have to engage other parts of Nigeria to convince them to support you.

“That is what everyone does. That is what Jonathan did in 2011; that is what Buhari did in 2015 and 2019. That is what every President does. You don’t stay in your corner, abuse everyone in Nigeria and say give me Presidency. It is not going to happen.”

