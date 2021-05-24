Yoruba Nation: Tinubu, Yoruba Leaders Meet, Warn Sunday Igboho

Published:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other South-West leaders have warned the self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho and other secessionist to desist from their agitation.

They gave the warning at a meeting which held in Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday.

At the meeting were the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governors of Lagos, Ogun and Osun states, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu , Governor Dapo Abiodun and Adegboyega Oyetola respectively and Chief Bisi Akande, former National Chairman of the party.

Others were General Alani Akinrinde (rtd), former Governor of Ogun State Aremo Segun Osoba, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Pius Akinyelure, among others.

It was learnt that the meeting was in response to the raging agitation for Yoruba nation by a section of the region, with several rallies held in South-West states.

The agitation has created a crack in the region as many of the Governors and political leaders are in opposition to it.

The opposition was further accentuated on Sunday as the Governors, Tinubu and other political leaders in the region warned those indulging in the agitation “to desist forthwith.”

Akande, who read the nine-point communique, said “they renew their belief in the unity, stability and sustainability of the country.”

