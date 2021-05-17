Woman Sues Man That Rescued Her From Drowning

Published:

A 23-year-old woman said she would not be dropping charges she pressed against a man who saved her life after she almost drown in a pool during a pool party in her neighborhood.





Kim Wright said David took advantage of her when she was helpless, and she wants justice.





A video that shows David, a 29-year-old web developer, pulling Kim out of the water, pressing her chest a few times, and giving her a mouth to mouth before she coughs back into life will be used as evidence against David in court.





Kim is arguing that David should have let someone else rescue her; she pointed out that he was playing with her breasts and the reason she woke up is probably because of the foul smell of David’s mouth.





“I could have died peacefully, but now I am living a nightmare; I was sexually assaulted in broad daylight by the only person who was sober at the party; what are the chances?.”





David, who is still shocked by the charges leveled against him, said if they find him guilty, he’ll lose all the confidence in the justice system. “I know I was not going to be able to live with myself if I had let her die on that day. I know she always hated me; I did not think she would rather die than be saved by me.”





Josh, who took the video, says he feels sorry for Dave, and he now wishes he had not taken the video. “I was making nasty comments while Dave was performing CPR on her, and I think she must have felt some way when she saw the video because he looked at the camera and smiled after rescuing her, and people created a few memes about the pose.”

