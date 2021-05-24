Why President Buhari Did Not Attend The Funeral Of The Chief of Army Staff ..Media Aide

Published:

An aide to President Buhari on Social media has come out to explain why the President wasn’t at the funeral of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Saturday, May 22.

The Army chief and ten other military officers died in a military plane crash in Kaduna state while on official duties. Their remains were laid to rest at the National cemetery on Saturday May 22.

Many Nigerians attacked the President and Vice President for not making out time to attend the funeral since it was held in Abuja where they reside.

Lauretta has come out to give a reason for the President’s absence. A tweet she shared on her handle, reads:

“On Mr President’s absence yesterday at his COAS’s burial?

The most reasonable, and I dare say, most incontrovertible answer is this:

For a President to be at any funeral or event outside the presidential villa, it must have at least 48 hours for intelligence operatives to do surveillance and clearance before the President can go based on the Security report.

In a case where the COAS and his team died yesterday and had to be hurriedly buried today, you don’t expect the President to go there where there is no security clearance.

The minimum time of 48 hours wasn’t met. In insecurity parlance, funeral ceremonies are where politically exposed persons face more risks.

GEJ could attend Azazi’s burial because it wasn’t done within 24 hours.

Security issues and securing the president are not done by emotions or sentiments. There’re laid down procedures that must be followed.“

