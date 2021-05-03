Why I Have Been Praying For God To Remove President Buhari ..Bishop Wale Oke

Published:

Bishop Wale Oke, President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has given reasons why he is praying for God to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office .

He said

“Due to the apprehensive situation prevailing in Nigeria under the current administration, for the first time, I have found myself praying that God should remove Buhari."

“They kidnapped students without the government doing anything. Are you saying we cannot move against an incompetent government whose security apparatus has collapsed?”

“I am not afraid of anybody. I am not! I am the prophet of the Most High. He watches over me. No bullet of the enemy can kill me; I cannot die in the hands of a man.”

“At the presidency, they were now attacking Governor Samuel Ortom, who was weeping over his people that were slaughtered."

"All states in the country are reeling in the pains of attacks from bandits.”

“Now is the time for all Nigerians to show concern. We invoke the judgment of God on these people. Oh arrow of the Lord, we release against them. The sword of the Lord cut them off."

“Give us peace by all means even if it means removing an incompetent and a failed President."

"Oh God, do it quickly and give us peace by all means. Give us a quick and rapid change at the top level of government of Nigeria.”

“Father, anybody standing in the way of your glorious agenda for Nigeria, clear them out. Father, we decree and command, the breaking of a new and glorious day for Nigeria.”





