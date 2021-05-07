Why Buhari Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman As NPA MD

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of Miss Hadiza Bala Usman as the MD of NPA. Until her appointment as NPA MD Hadiza was the Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El Rufai.

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES PANEL OF INQUIRY ON NPA, ASKS MD, HADIZA USMAN TO STEP ASIDE





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.





The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.





The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.





Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.





Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

