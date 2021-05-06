We Want To Mourn Our Son Quietly...Pastor Enoch Adeboye's Family

Published:





The family of Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has broken their silence on the death of Dare, one of the sons of the top cleric.

Dare, who was a pastor at one of the branches of the church in Akwa Ibom State, died suddenly.

In a statement released on the official Public Relations account of the ministry, the church expressed sadness over the death of the preacher, saying it is the wish of the Adeboye family to grieve quietly.

“It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remain Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord keep you as you honour this humble request.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021.

Remain forever in our heart. Please note that this is not a COVID-19 related death.”





