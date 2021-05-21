We Recovered N1bn From A Civil Servant...EFCC Chairman

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, said it has recovered over N1 billion from a civil servant.

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this while appearing before the Senate Committee on Finance investigating the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of government agencies and payment of 1 per cent stamp duty by contractors on all contracts awarded by MDAs between 2014- 2020.

There was, however, no mention of the name of the individual civil servant.

“There are a lot of leakages we need to block; it is not about generating revenue. We have recovered over a billion sitting in an account from a civil servant last week,” Bawa told the Senate panel.

He, however, applauded the committee for its investigations, saying “After observing the proceedings and the process of investigation of the committee, I am happy with what is happening here. It is a good development that the committee is working towards blocking revenue leakages.

“At this point in the nation’s history, it is not only about generating revenue but also blocking leakages of revenue generated and still being generated by all these agencies of government,” he said.

Bawa said the EFCC would be willing to get the report of the committee upon completion of the investigation for further action

