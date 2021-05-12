We Know Where Kidnappers Are, Only Being Careful... Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is handling the problem of insecurity in the country.

He said the insinuation in some quarters that the government was clueless was unfounded, adding that the result of government’s efforts would soon be evident.

The minister spoke on Tuesday during a press briefing in Lagos.

He said, “It is no longer news that our dear nation is facing security challenges. However, I have read comments saying the Federal Government is overwhelmed and doesn’t have a clue as to how to tackle the challenges. Some have even gone as far as suggesting a truncation of the democratic order, a clearly treasonable stance.

“Well, I am here today to assure all Nigerians that while the government acknowledges the security challenges we face at this time, from terrorism to kidnapping, banditry and farmer-herder conflict, it is definitely not overwhelmed and indeed it has the wherewithal, as you will see in the days ahead, to confront the challenges headlong and restore law and order, peace and security.

Mohammed explained that the government indeed knew the locations of kidnappers, adding that security agencies were only being careful to avoid civilian casualties.

“One of the most difficult things to do, for a democratically-elected government, is to use the instruments of coercion against its own people. For example, while the nation’s military have superior firepower over the rag tag band of Boko Haram and ISWA, the terrorists most often than not operate among the populace, either in our villages or towns, hence the military, in tackling them, is usually careful to avoid collateral damage.

“The same applies to the kidnappers who abduct our school children. Usually, the location of the kidnappers is not unknown to security forces, but they still have to exercise caution in order not to hurt the same children they are trying to rescue. Despite these inhibitions, the security forces have the wherewithal to decisively tackle the challenges,” he added.

He lamented the attacks on security agencies in some parts of the country, saying they were a declaration of war.





