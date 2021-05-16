Turkish President Calls Buhari Over Israel ,Palestinian War

Published:

President Recep Erdogan of Turkey has told the President Muhammadu Buhari, that he expects Nigeria to show solidarity with Palestinians following the latest attacks by Israel on Jerusalem and Gaza.

Erdogan made the call when he spoke with Buhari on the telephone on Thursday evening.

The Turkish Presidency disclosed this in a message posted on its Twitter handle, @trpresidency.

The Turkish President told Buhari that his country was trying to get the international community to teach Isreal, which he described as “unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous” a lesson.

He expressed the belief that Nigeria will support Palestinians in “this rightful cause.”

The message read, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

“Exchanging Eid al-Fitr greetings, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

“Drawing attention to Turkey’s efforts exerted in order for the international community to teach the necessary lesson to unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks against Palestine, President Erdogan voiced his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with the Palestinians in this rightful cause.”

Apart from Buhari, reports say Erdogan had also spoken with some other world leaders on the matter.

He was said to have spoken with Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov; his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani; Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, a former Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad; and Libya’s Prime Minister, Abdul Dbeibeh.

According to media reports, Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza has left 103 dead, including 27 children and 11 women.

The reports quoted the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Another 580 people were said to have been injured.





