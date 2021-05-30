Tragedy As Two Men Stabs 21 Year Old Boy To Death In Obowo,Imo State ( Pictures )

Published:

Tragedy struck on Saturday as two young men stabbed a 21 year old by to death in Obowo LGA of Imo State.

According to report Master Uche Onuegbu from Umuchukwu village in Umungwa Obowo was allegedly stabbed to death by two boys from Umunachi and Umuoke village.

Though the motive behind the killing was sketchy as at the time of going to press, CKN News learnt that youths from Umungwa Obowo mobilized and set the houses of the assailants on fire.

It was not established if the assailants have been arrested.

The incident was confirmed by Dr Chinedu Nwokorie the President General of Umungwa Town Union





