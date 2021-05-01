The ‘Dollars Wedding’ Party That Invited Kidnappers To Zaria

Published:

Despite the kidnapping of two women, the bravery demonstrated by residents of the Low-Cost Housing Estate of Zaria halted the initial mission of the daredevil kidnappers that were in the area to kidnap at least 50 people. Daily Trust reports

Display of affluence by one of the residents of the Low-Cost Housing Estate of Zaria is believed to be one of the major factors that attracted kidnappers to the area.

Many residents are of the view that a recent wedding ceremony, which took place in the area where United States Dollars were freely spread gave the kidnappers and their informants the signal that a lot of money could be squeezed from the organisers if kidnapped.

A resident, who confided that, said that the extravagant display of wealth and ego by a customs officer residing in the area ended harming the entire community.

He added: “Even before the wedding, wife of this officer has been bragging that they will organize a wedding that would be the first of its kind in the area and Zaria in general. They kept to their arrogance, as there was outstanding show of affluence with freely spread of US dollars.

“Information available to us showed that, the main target of the kidnappers was this customs officer, his family and other fingered residents. Unfortunately, because they don’t know the area very well, they ended up missing their main target.”

Our source said from what the residents of Low-Cost later gathered, the kidnappers were in the area to at least kidnap 50 persons, but for the brave resistance of the residents, they only succeeded in taking away only two women.

Findings showed that this is the first-time kidnappers visited the area. However, of late there was a case of armed robbery in the area where the residents, in their usual resort to bravery, succeeded in apprehending one of the armed robbers.

Unfortunately, a resident said, the apprehended armed robber escaped from custody after being handed over to the police.

The escapee, according to residents, had a fractured leg. He escaped from hospital where he was taking for treatment by the police, they said.





