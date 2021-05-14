Suspended NPA MD Hadiza Usman Makes Public Appearances With El Rufai

Published:

Suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, on Thursday made her first public appearance during the probe of the agency under her.

On Monday, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, set up a panel to probe all contracts that NPA awarded under her watch.

Bala Usman was suspended on Friday over alleged non-remittance of N165 billion to the consolidated revenue fund account (CFR).

She has since denied the allegation.

In a tweet on Thursday, the suspended NPA MD made veiled reference to her current travails, saying the truth will triumph.





She also pledged loyalty to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, whom she described as her “forever boss”.

Bala Usman was Chief of Staff to El-Rufai when President Muhammadu Buhari named her NPA MD in 2016.

The suspended NPA MD, who accompanied El-Rufai to the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, tweeted: “Eid Mubarak….”Taqabbalallāhu minnā wa minkum” May Allah accept [good deeds] from you and us” At the place of the Emir of Zazzau with my forever Boss @elrufai. We remain resolute in the believe {belief} that the truth always triumphs…Allah’s protection and guidance always.”





