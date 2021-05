Published:

Suspected Fulani herdsmen today attacked Tse Angbem village close to Aondoana in Gwer West LGA of Benue State.

The attackers burnt down several houses and in the process killed 11 people including children





Hundreds were displaced and are now taking refugee at Aondoana close to Naka town the LGA headquarters according to report reaching CKN News.

The Police and State are yet to react to the incident

