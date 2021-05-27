South African Politician Buried In His Car

Published:

South African politician and businessman, Tshekedi Pitso, loved his Mercedes Benz so much that he only had one last wish before he died, that he was buried in it. He got his wish.

There are many people who are attached to their vehicles but taking the car along to the grave might seem a bit too much.

South African politician and businessman Tshekedi Pitso was buried inside his favourite car, a Mercedes Benz. Pitso was dressed in a white suit with his hands on the steering wheel of the Benz and seatbelt buckled when he was lowered into his grave.

Images of people tucking him inside the car and then covering it with a satin white cover and bouquet have been going viral since the day of the funeral.

