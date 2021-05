Published:

Famous Actor & Voice Over Guru Segun Arinze Aina Padonu has been elected President of The Association of Voice Over Artistes (Nigeria)

Segun from Badagry Lagos State was a onetime President of The Actors Guild of Nigeria.

OTHER ELECTED AVOA EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS

ABDUL MOHAMMED - VICE PRESIDENT

GENERAL SECRETARY- JOY OGBEKENE.

FINANCE DIRECTOR - TESSY BROWN.

PUBLICITY DIRECTOR - UDEME CHRISTIANA UDOM.

BUSINESS DIRECTOR - MICHEAL NNABUCHI.











