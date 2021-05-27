Rivers University Expels Six Undergraduates Over Gang-rape, Other Offences

Published:

The management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has announced the expulsion of six of its students for various offences, including the gang-rape of a female colleague in one of the hostels.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ndimele Ozo-Mekuri, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The statement titled: ‘Expulsion from the university’, the VC said three of the students were expelled after the school’s disciplinary committee found them culpable of rape.

The statement read in part, “The Senate of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has expelled the following students from the university for various offences: Mr Bekwele Ogbondah Godspower, UE/ACCT/B.ED4/0100 Accounting Department, who defrauded fellow students of their schools fees and issued them fake online university receipts. The majority of the victims in level 100 in the 2019/2020 session lost their admission.

“Mr Linus Hans, UE/2018/BSc.Ed4/0525 – Accounting Department, for stealing a fellow student’s phone; Mr Nnamdi Destiny, UE/2018/POL.SC/BSc4/0062 – Political Science Department, involved in the gang-rape of a female student in the hostel; Mr Samuel Valentine, UE/2017/POL.SC/BSc4/2059 – Political Science, involved in the gang-rape of a female student in the hostel; Mr Chukwuemeka Amajuoyi, UE/THA/BA4/0019 – Theatre and Film Studies, involved in the gang-rape of a female student in the hostel; and Mr Ovunwo Henry Junior, 100-level and not yet issued matriculation number as at the time of the incident.”

Reacting to the expulsion, a rights group, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, lauded the Senate of institution for the action.

The group’s Head, Women Mobilisation, Uzoma Kelechi, said in a statement that the university’s management had proved that issues of sexual violence did not have a place in the school.





Kelechi, who said the body had been following the matter since it occurred in October last year, said the institution had restored public confidence by ensuring that appropriate sanctions were melted out to perpetrators of crimes, especially rape.

“This action by the institution is a bold statement and it will serve as a deterrent to others. We also commend the VC for keeping to his words of ensuring justice for the rape victim,” she stated.

Similarly, the management of the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, said it had arrested 17 male students, who allegedly belong to a notorious gang that specialises in harassing female students of the institution.

The affected students were accused of verbally assaulting some of their female colleagues over the wearing of gowns.

The Vice-Chancellor, KUST, Prof Shehu Alhaji, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Kano on Wednesday.

He said following reports of harassment of female students by the gang, the management swung into action and arrested the culprits.

He said the university had constituted a panel headed by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, to identify all the students involved and recommend disciplinary actions to be taken against them so as to serve as a deterrent to others.





“Already, the security department of our university has identified 17 persons in connection with female students’ harassment over the wearing of female gowns,” Alhaji stated.

The VC added that the committee had only one day to submit its report and thereafter all the students identified would be dealt with without any delay.

A video had gone viral on social media of some male students verbally harassing a female student, who was not wearing the gown, popularly known as Abaya.

The footage attracted the attention of members of the public, who called on the university management to immediately address the issue before it would degenerate into a full blown crisis.













