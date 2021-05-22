Residents Decry Onslaught Of Traffic Robbers, Cultists In Lagos

Published:

Olamide Iwayemi is still very shaken and in disbelief, a week after he, along with his wife were attacked and robbed in front of their estate in Lagos.

He said they were coming from church around 8 pm and just dropped off by a church member at the estate gate off Okota road, waiting to cross the busy road when a commercial motorcycle parked beside him.

“I thought the passenger(s) wanted to disembark, but to our shock, the two of them got down and showed us a cutlass and a gun, telling me to bring my phone and my wife’s bag.

“I tried to fight them and was already succeeding when the other person faced my wife, hitting her hand with the cutlass. I had to plead with them to take the bag and just go before they killed her, which they could easily have done. Nobody came to our aid, despite how loudly we were screaming.

“They took the bag and our phones, jumped on the waiting bike and zoomed off, apparently looking for fresh victims. I was so angry because I had been robbed in December last year around that Cele-Ijesha link bridge whilst in traffic.





“That time, these miscreants in their numbers descended on us while we were in the gridlock, smashing windows and grabbing valuables in the early evening. The Police and traffic wardens that usually hang around there all disappeared and we were left to face them on our own.

“I am tired of getting robbed every couple of months; we are not safe on the roads, we are not safe in our homes, we are not safe everywhere. Insecurity is so rife and the government doesn’t seem to be bothered much about this situation,” he lamented bitterly.





Oyinkansola Adeiye, another victim of traffic and road robberies, said the situation is making her consider relocation.





Source : Guardian

Share This