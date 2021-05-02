Reprisal Attack: Another Notorious Bandit Leader Killed In Zamfara

Published:

Tukur Mai Kyalla, a notorious bandit leader has reportedly been killed in Zamfara State.

According to reports, Kyalla was killed in a reprisal attack by gang members of the late Auwal Daudawa.

Daudawa was a pardoned bandit who masterminded the kidnapping of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Kastina State.

He had surrendered voluntarily in February 2021and was killed days after returning to the forest.

“Barely nine days after Auwalun Daudawa returned to the jungle after swearing oath on the Glorious Quran never to go back to banditry, he met his waterloo! He was killed while trying to rustle,” Ibrahim Zauma, new media aide to Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Governor, had confirmed on Friday night.





