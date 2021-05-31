REBORN RECORDS (R.R) Unleashes New Music Act Lawal Lateef Akinkunmi aka 'Oluwaphegzy' Into The Industry

Published:

A fast rising music star. Oluwaphegzy whose foray into music started in 2015 hails from Ibadan Oyo State and plays exciting R&B with blends of R&B, Afrobeats and Afro Soul.

Oluwaphegzy's Vision and Zeal for his brand of music is what caught the attention of the Music label REBORN RECORDS to sign him on. 2 of his singles NOTICED & DESERVE are hot bangers and already getting good airplay on radio.Music Fans and critics who have listened to the songs have rated it high.

Oluwaphegzy is already on location filming the music videos for the 2 singles. He says he came into the music industry for serious business and he is ready to go the whole 9 yards. Please watch the snipets of the viral video and listen to the 2 singles.

