RCCG Releases Pastor Dare Adeboye's Funeral Arrangement

The Redeemed Christian Church of God will on Sunday begin the funeral rites for late Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Dare died in his sleep on Tuesday at Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was a youth pastor.

He was aged 42.

A statement by the church signed by Leke Adeboye, the younger brother of the deceased, said a special service would be held on Sunday, May 9, at the City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom.

The statement said thanksgiving songs and tribute would be held on Monday, May 10, between 4pm and 6pm, at the RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It added that this would be followed by a farewell service on Tuesday, May 11, at the Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp.

“With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his maker and father.

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

“Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name,” the statement added.

Leke, confirmed the funeral arrangement

