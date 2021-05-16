President Buhari Leaves For France Today On Four Days Visit

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit.

He will be attending the African Finance Summit which will focus on reviewing the African economy, following shocks from the Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from the increased debt burden on countries.

The Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government who will discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

