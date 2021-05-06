Pregnant Wife, Husband Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver in Delta

Published:

A pregnant wife and her husband have been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Delta State.

The couple were identified as Mr & Mrs Kingsley Akpor.

The husband was said to be a photographer that has a studio known as Kiz Best Images which is located at Agbarho, a suburb of Warri.

Reports say the couple were knocked down by the killer vehicle when they were trying to cross the East-West highway in front of PTI Conference Centre on Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m.

They were said to be returning from a birthday bash that held at the PTI Conference Centre.

Witnesses said the vehicle which crushed the pregnant and her husband to death was in top speed.

The couple, it was further gathered, got married on December 21, 2020, and the heavily pregnant wife was billed for delivery of their first child this week.

The remains of the deceased were said to have been deposited at the Ekpan General Hospital mortuary.

Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, could not confirm the incident when he was contacted.





