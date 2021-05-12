Breaking :Popular Nigerian Star Sound Sultan Diagnosed With Cancer In USA

Published:

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan is currently battling with throat cancer in the United States of America.

It was gathered that the artist has commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the country.

Chemotherapy is an aggressive form of chemical drug therapy meant to destroy rapidly growing cells in the body. It’s usually used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow and divide faster than other cells.

Sound Sultan's career in show business started in the 1990s, when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions.

By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single "Jagbajantis" in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on "Proud to be African" from Wyclef's Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101 album.

In 2012, it was announced that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.

In 2015, Sound Sultan released the rap single "Remember" after a long absence from the music scene.

After the fallout of the African Basketball League, he joined forces with the organisers of the Continental Basketball League to become a team owner of Lagos City Stars (the 2017 champions) and a facilitator of the league entertainment

