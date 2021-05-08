Popular Nigerian Socialite Dies After Being Involved In Candle Fire Accident At Lagos Church

Published:

Popular Lagos socialite Kayode Badru has died after being involved in a fire accident at a Celestial Church of Christ. The deceased was said to have flown into the country from Dubai for the graduation of the 40 people he sponsored to Academy For Innovative Art And Technology (ACIATECH).

Kayode Badru breathed his last on Wednesday, May 5. Photo credit: @naijaonthego Source: Instagram According to @naijaonthego on Instagram which broke the news of Kayode's death, the socialite was in the church for Isegun (Victory) programme.

He was said to have knelt down in the middle of the church with candle lit all around him while holding one candle. @naijaonthego disclosed that perfume was poured on his body from head to toe. His body was said to have caught fire and he was rushed to the hospital at the Gbagada area of Lagos where he died. The incident happened on Wednesday, May 5.

