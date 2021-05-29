Popular Edo Youtube Comedian Escapes Kidnapping

Published:

A Nigerian comedian-cum-actor, Efosa Japheth, popularly known as Young Elder GCFR, has narrated how he escaped being kidnapped at the Benin-Auchi expressway, at 4.30 p.m., on May 21.





Sharing the grim encounter with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Japheth said he is yet to recover from the shock.





The Benin-based comedian said he was billed to perform at a club in Ekpoma, a village in Edo state on that fateful day. While travelling by road, he encountered kidnappers, who were fully armed.





Encounter





Mr Japheth said before he embarked on the journey on May 21, his friend, Miracle Aigbe, reached out to him. According to him, she joined his vehicle since they were headed to the same location.





“As we were going, after the Benin bypass, we came across some military checkpoints. There is a particular Ayelala building on that express road, immediately we passed the checkpoint, Miracle Aigbe was seated at the back while I was sitting at the front with the driver. She was putting on an earpiece and was not too aware of our conversation and what was happening during the journey.





“Five minutes from the checkpoint, we noticed that someone came out from the bush, dressed in red beret, I didn’t really get a look. He rushed out from the bush and was shooting sporadically,” he narrated.





The comedian said in a split second, another person joined the armed man from the bush, and at that point, they realised the men were kidnappers.





“My driver matched the brake and attempted to reverse. Based on some orientations and stories we have heard about kidnapping, I immediately knew the people had their traps set for us at the back too. As soon as he reversed, I beckoned to my driver that some of them would be at the back.”





Mr Japheth said his driver reversed the vehicle nevertheless, after which they saw five more men at the back pulling over other vehicles behind them.





“It was like they were trying to contain us. My driver stopped the car and beckoned everyone in the car that we should run as fast as we can.

